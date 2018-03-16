Easy Upgrades with Horizon Cloud on Microsoft Azure!

VMware Horizon Cloud on Microsoft Azure enables customers to connect their own instance of Microsoft Azure Horizon Cloud control plane, to deliver virtualized Windows applications and session desktops to end users. This video demonstrates how Horizon Cloud Nodes are easily upgraded from one version to the next. To learn more about how upgrades are with Horizon Cloud on Microsoft Azure, see http://blogs.vmware.com/euc/2018/03/easy-upgrades-horizon-cloud-microsoft-azure.html

