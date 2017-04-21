Easing the journey to complete client virtualization

As virtualization technology has advanced over the years, more businesses have ditched traditional client computing options in favor of virtualized solutions that are accessible on any device, and hosted in a central data center. That being said, the process for migrating from physical desktops to a virtualized client environment is never an easy process. Generally speaking, the time to get from the physical desktop to your desired end-state (75-80% virtualized, typically) will be in the order of a few years. In some scenarios with complex use cases and countless users, that time period may even be as long as three to five years. For those about to embark on the years-long journey, or ready to take the next step at least, there is one approach that can help to ease the transition to client virtualization – the use of full clones instead of linked or instant clones.

Before I get too far though, I should mention that there’s a bit of a “holy war” involved with one of the assumptions that I make in this article. That being, there is a desired end-state where virtual desktops are completely stateless and user settings, files, etc., are managed by an external user environment management (UEM) solution. This is the stance that I take and will be writing to. If you don’t adhere to that position, never fear! All of the advice on managing full clone persistent virtual desktops still applies.

via the fine folks at HP Enterprise.