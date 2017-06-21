E2EVC Video: Adventures In AppAppLand

Our main goal is to bring the best virtualization experts together to exchange knowledge and to establish new connections. E2EVC is a weekend crammed with presentations, Master Classes and discussions delivered by both virtualization vendors product teams and independent experts. Started in 2003 with just 4 people and after 30 very successful events grown to awell-recognized event with over 200 attendees. In the last 13 years and 31 events, our conference has taken place in cities such as Munich, London, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Berlin, Brussels, Frankfurt, Dublin, Orlando, Paris, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Munich, Nice, Lisbon, Rome, Hamburg, Hong Kong, Singapore and Vienna. On average we have 30 sessions at each event. Topics are - server, application, desktop, storage virtualization with products from vendors like Microsoft, VMware, Citrix and many more. Over 50 of the best virtualization community experts present their topics. Many current virtualization community leaders participated or still participate in our events. It's the people that attend, presenters that present and our sponsors who make this event possible.