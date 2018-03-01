E2EVC Barcelona 2017 – Session: Endpoint Context for an agile Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Video

Today’s demands for access to enterprise applications and desktops from any device, any location, any network connection, and any time of day or night mean new challenges for IT security and compliance. See how deviceTRUST makes it easy to use the dynamic context of more than 400 properties of the remote device and its users with existing management solutions. Furthermore, we will show you how deviceTRUST keeps this context up to date and how you can react to every critical change with defined actions. Thus, deviceTRUST enables the provision of the VDI environment, which meets today’s requirements for flexible use and at the same time meets the increased security and compliance requirements of companies.

This video is from the fine folks at deviceTRUST.