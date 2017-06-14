Close to seven years ago, Veeam and Quantum came together to offer Veeam Backup & Replication as a tested and validated software for interoperability with Quantum DXi Series network attached storage (NAS) backup appliances. Enhanced support for any deduplication appliance, including Quantum DXi appliances, was included with Veeam Availability Suite v9. And with Quantum’s recent announcement, our partnership continues to expand and evolve.

DXi deduplication appliances now integrated with Veeam

Quantum recently announced integration with Veeam Data Mover Service, which will enable customers using DXi deduplication appliances the ability to take advantage of some of Veeam’s more advanced features such as Instant VM Recovery and synthetic full backups. In addition, DXi appliances will be added to the Veeam Backup & Replication v10 (coming late 2017) user interface, strengthening the solutions we jointly deliver to customers.

Veeam Data Mover Service deploys and coordinates executable modules that act as data movers and perform main job activities on behalf of Veeam Backup & Replication, such as communicating with the VMware Tools, copying VM files, performing data deduplication and compression.

via the fine folks at Veeam Software