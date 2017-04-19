Home Driving Digital Transformation: Software Asset Management and IT Security Management

Driving Digital Transformation: Software Asset Management and IT Security Management

What is Digital Transformation?

IDC’s definition is:

Digital Transformation is the continuous process by which enterprises adapt to or drive disruptive changes in their customers and markets (external ecosystem) by leveraging digital competencies to innovate new business models, products, and services that seamlessly blend digital and physical and business and customer experiences while improving operational efficiencies and organizational performance.

IDC also defines their 3rd Platform, on which Digital Transformation is built, as being comprised of Mobility, Big Data / Analytics, Cloud and Social. Clearly, the cloud is a key aspect of both the platform and the digital transformation process.

But, what is the cloud? The cloud is (mostly) software! Its enterprise applications delivered via Software as a Service (SaaS). It is your own on-premises enterprise software being migrated to public, private or hybrid cloud environments. Of course, Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) has a hardware-like component—instances of virtual servers that provide your basic compute capacity; but this is also something that must be managed by the IT Asset Management (ITAM) team.

Read the entire article here, Driving Digital Transformation: Software Asset Management and IT Security Management

via the fine folks at Flexera Software

Flexera Software
