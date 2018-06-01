Home Applications Drake University Troubleshoots Citrix, Windows & Mac EUE Issues

Drake University Troubleshoots Citrix, Windows & Mac EUE Issues

0
Drake University Troubleshoots Citrix, Windows & Mac EUE Issues
0

Learn How Drake University Ensures a Positive End User Experience for their Students by Proactively Troubleshooting Citrix, Windows & Mac OS Issues in their Citrix XenApp / XenDesktop 7.6 Environment

“The initial reasons for selecting Goliath Performance Monitor were the rare combination of purpose-built functionality for monitoring Citrix XenApp and the supporting VMware vSphere virtual infrastructure. We have extended the utilization of Goliath to monitor XenDesktop 7.6 farm and added functionality like the Logon Simulator [Goliath Application Availability Monitor] and Citrix daily health check reports to proactively ensure end to end connectivity so users have seamless access to Citrix delivered applications.”

– Chris Mielke, Infrastructure & Security Services Lead at Drake University

The Organization: Drake University

The Organization’s Infrastructure: Citrix XenApp 7.6, Citrix XenDesktop 7.6, & Citrix XenServer 6.5

The Organization’s Performance Monitoring Products: Goliath for Citrix XenApp Monitoring, Goliath for Citrix XenDesktop Monitoring

The Business Challenge: End Users Experience Issues with Virtualized Windows on Mac OS

The Drake Infrastructure Team was having an issue with the performance of virtualized Microsoft Windows instances on Mac OS. More specifically, the College of Business users or students were having performance issues when attempting to use Excel.

Read the entire article here, Drake University Troubleshoots Citrix, Windows & Mac EUE Issues

Via the fine folks at Goliath Technologies.

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Data Center
Desktop
Monitoring
News
Security
User Management
Goliath Technologies
Goliath Technologies Goliath Technologies is the only end to end monitoring, troubleshooting, and remediation solution for Citrix that is truly proactive. There isn’t another product that provides the deep metrics and analysis necessary for organizations to get ahead of issues in the three key areas that most often cause pain for end users: logon initiation, logon duration and session performance. Goliath’s one product combines the ability to simulate logons, drill down into the 33 stages of the logon process, isolate each of the HDX/ICA channels by user, and alert in real time if a performance threshold is breached. This, coupled with historical reports and trending analysis makes the product critical to an IT organization responsible for delivering a seamless end user experience.

Share your view, leave a comment below:

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    Liquidware-Feature-Image

    Application Lifecycle Management with Stratusphere UX – White Paper

    Enterprises today are faced with many challenges, and among those at the top of the list is the struggle surrounding the design, deployment, management and operations that support desktop applications. The demand for applications is increasing at an exponential rate, and organizations are being forced to consider platforms beyond physical, virtual and cloud-based environments. Users […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    2018 Will Be The Year of Citrix Migration! eG Innovations and DABCC Survey Reveals Industry Trends for XenApp and XenDesktop 7.x Migration

    thumbnail_520x300_DougBrownv1

    IGEL Community Releases Free “How-To Install and Configure the IGEL Software Platform” Made Easy Book

    IGEL Technology Image

    IGELl’s Security Enhancements for Thin Clients – White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    White Paper: IT Performance Monitoring Tools – Reading Between the Lines

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Does Deploying Citrix in the Cloud Make Performance Monitoring Easier? – White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1513816031_maxresdefault.jpg

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar Video

        Here’s the full recording of our RDM 13 webinar during which our Business Solutions Specialist France Lymburner, Business Architect Maurice Côté, and Marketing Director Max Trottier covered key RDM 13 features and functions. This video is from the fine folks at Devolutions.

        read more
        Devolutions-Feature-Image.png

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1527782225_maxresdefault.jpg

          John Steinmetz, CTO and Vice President, SEI Global Services presents at VeeamON 2018

          John Steinmetz is responsible for the Technology Services Unit application development and technology infrastructure to support SEI’s market unit solutions and SEI’s corporate infrastructure. John and Peter McKay, President and Co-CEO, Veeam, discuss the importance of Veeam to the infrastructure of SEI’s business. Learn more about Veeam at – https://www.veeam.com/ This video is from the […]

          read more
          1527742926_maxresdefault.jpg

          Need-Based Procurement for Office 365 Video

          1527490081_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix Synergy TV Video – Citrix Provisioning Services real-world usage and benefits

          1527490087_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix Synergy TV Video – XenApp and XenDesktop Service: how to migrate

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win big $$, visit ITBaller.com for more info!

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video