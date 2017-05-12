Drake University Fixes Windows & Mac EUE Issues
Learn How Drake University Ensures a Positive End User Experience for their Students by Proactively Fixing Windows & Mac OS Issues in their Citrix XenApp / XenDesktop 7.6 Environment
“The initial reasons for selecting Goliath Performance Monitor were the rare combination of purpose built functionality for Citrix XenApp and the supporting virtual infrastructure. We have extended the utilization of Goliath to our XenDesktop 7.6 farm and added functionality like the Logon Simulator and daily health check reports to proactively ensure end to end connectivity so users have seamless access to Citrix delivered applications.”
– Chris Mielke, Infrastructure & Security Services Lead at Drake University
The Organization: Drake University
The Organization’s Infrastructure: Citrix XenApp 7.6, Citrix XenDesktop 7.6, & Citrix XenServer 6.5
The Organization’s Performance Monitoring Products: Goliath Performance Monitor, Goliath for NetScaler, Goliath Logon Simulator for Citrix
Read the entire article here, Drake University Fixes Windows & Mac EUE Issues
via the fine folks at Goliath Technologies
