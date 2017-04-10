Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

This is the core OS image that powers Windows IoT platform on Raspberry Pi 2 & 3. Windows 10 IoT Core is the smallest version of the Windows 10 editions that leverages the Windows 10 common core architecture. This edition enables building low-cost devices with fewer resources.

