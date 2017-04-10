Download Windows 10 IoT Core for MinnowBoard MAX
This is the core OS image that powers Windows IoT platform on MinnowBoard MAX. Windows 10 IoT Core is the smallest version of the Windows 10 editions that leverages the Windows 10 common core architecture. This edition enables building low-cost devices with fewer resources.
Read the entire article here, Download Windows 10 IoT Core for MinnowBoard MAX from Official Microsoft Download Center
via the fine folks at Microsoft
