Download Wayk Now – Instant Remote Support and Remote Desktop – FREE!
Instant Remote Support and Remote Desktop
Wayk Now lets you take control of a remote computer, or allow an authorized user to take control of your computer. Wayk Now is free for personal use and currently available on Windows, Max OS X and Linux.
- Remote Control – Take control of a remote computer, or allow someone to take over and assist.
- Secure – Strong TLS 1.2 encryption with certificate validation is used to secure all communications.
- File Transfer – Send or receive files of any size between different machines.
- Cross-Platform – Works on Windows, Mac OS X and Linux with the same rich feature set.
- Easy to Use – Overcomes common usability problems found in remote support and remote desktop scenarios.
- Lightweight – Small downloadable package usable without installation or elevated permissions.
- Clipboard Sharing – Copy and paste anything between local and remote applications, with elaborate clipboard interoperability.
- FREE! – Enjoy instant remote support and remote desktop for free, forever, for personal use and testing.
Share this:
