Download Wayk Now – Instant Remote Support and Remote Desktop – FREE!

Instant Remote Support and Remote Desktop

Wayk Now lets you take control of a remote computer, or allow an authorized user to take control of your computer. Wayk Now is free for personal use and currently available on Windows, Max OS X and Linux.

  • Remote Control – Take control of a remote computer, or allow someone to take over and assist.
  • Secure – Strong TLS 1.2 encryption with certificate validation is used to secure all communications.
  • File Transfer – Send or receive files of any size between different machines.
  • Cross-Platform – Works on Windows, Mac OS X and Linux with the same rich feature set.
  • Easy to Use – Overcomes common usability problems found in remote support and remote desktop scenarios.
  • Lightweight – Small downloadable package usable without installation or elevated permissions.
  • Clipboard Sharing – Copy and paste anything between local and remote applications, with elaborate clipboard interoperability.
  • FREE! – Enjoy instant remote support and remote desktop for free, forever, for personal use and testing.

Learn more and Download Wayk Today!

More Resources:

Applications
Desktop
Downloads
Security
Devolutions
Devolutions Established in 2004, Devolutions is a Canadian-based company located near Montreal, Quebec.
