Download Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) – Turn PC in to Securely Managed End-Point

The Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) thin client software provides a highly effective alternative to traditional thin client hardware.

Download Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3)

The software is installed as the operating system on PCs, notebooks and selected thin clients, and turns the hardware into a powerful software based and universally deployable thin client allowing secure access to almost all centralized IT infrastructures.

Users have stable and reliable access to cloud computing services, server-based computing (SBC) applications and virtualized desktops (VDI).

The local desktop operating systems are unified and standardized, and are centrally managed by IGEL’s user-friendly Universal Management Suite (UMS), the industry’s leading device management platform.

With IGEL’s Universal Desktop Converter software (UDC) and the IGEL Universal Management Suite (UMS) administration software you can have fast, secure and centralized remote management of heterogeneous hardware installations. This ensures centralized management of PC, notebook and thin client hardware within a homogeneous IGEL Universal Desktop Infrastructure.

After booting and confirmation by the user, the software is easily installed and can be operated intuitively as a new operating system.

Download Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3)

More information: