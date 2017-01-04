Download Tricerat Simplify Profiles

User personalization without roaming profiles

Bloated roaming profiles are a leading cause of missing profile data and the resulting calls to IT from frustrated users. They lead to sluggish logon times, erratic application behavior, and crashed workstations. As a result, you spend hours recreating user profiles, writing complex GPOs and making tedious registry edits to keep your environment from going under.

Tricerat Simplify Profiles eliminates roaming profile problems. It provides all the administrative control of mandatory profiles while still allowing users to customize and save their personalized settings. Finally, a solution that provides centralized control for administrators and stable, flexible workspaces for users.

Features

Comprehensive registry configuration and management

Locate and maintain user registry-based profile settings, eliminating the need to erase and rebuile profiles from scratch

Discover where applications store user profile content to easily import information into Simplify Profiles configuration

Offline mode for laptop mobility

ADMX template support to manage plicies

Handles folder redirection, centraliziing profile managmeent

App-V support

Sync user profile data with Connect/Disconnect Mode

V1 and V2 profile migration support

Easy roaming to mandatory profile migration