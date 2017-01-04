Download steadyPRINT – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!
steadyPRINT – THE SOFTWARE FOR CENTRALIZED PRINTER ADMINISTRATION, MONITORING AND RELIABILITY.
steadyPRINT, for Citrix XenApp, XenDesktop, Microsoft Terminals Services / Remote Desktop Services, and VMware VDI allows you to:
- Organize all tasks of your printer management centrally – intuitively and clearly structured.
- Management of the printer connections, driverless printing, monitoring & reporting of the complete print environment, print server reliability and migration and many more.
- Offer your users different options to simply and flexibly print their documents in each situation. The all-round carefree package provides a solution for any of your requirements.
steadyPRINT ships with the following features:
- steadyPRINT vName Printer – Flexible printer management for special systems (KIS, DATEV, ERP systems) incl. realtime mapping without re-login, print server reliability etc.
- steadyPRINT FollowMe Printer – Secure and flexible printing with the steadyPRINT app.
- steadyPRINT Branch Office Printer – For small branch offices with only a few workplaces and without print server.
- Driverless printers: vDirect Printer & vPrinter – Different assignment options with the virtual printer driver steadyPRINT VPD incl. batch print, PDF printer and many more more possibilities, no more driver maintenance at the Client.
- Windows network printers & local printers – The classic, centrally and intuitively managed.
Learn more and Download steadyPRINT Here
