Download server change for Xen releases

The official way to get the Xen hypervisor and other Xen Project downloads is via the the https://www.xenproject.org/ website. If you get Xen via the links on the website, you do not need to read the rest of this message.We are aware that some users have been visiting the download server directly. That download server is changing.

In the past, the Xen Project has hosted its releases on space kindly provided on bits.xensource.com by Citrix (and, previously, XenSource). For some time now, we have in parallel made available downloads on the Xen Project’s server at https://downloads.xenproject.org/release/xen/.

Starting right away, Xen Project releases will appear only on the Xen Project’s server.

via the fine folks at Xen.org.