Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

ScaleArc offer’s a free, easy, fully featured and supported 30-day trial of the ScaleArc software (formerly iDB).

ScaleArc is incredibly easy to implement, with most customers able to get their first cluster up and running in less than 15 minutes from install. Available as an easy to use VM Image, an Amazon AMI, or an ISO image that you can install on your own hardware, the ScaleArc software should fit right in with your existing infrastructure.

About ScaleArc

ScaleArc enables consumer-grade apps for today’s digital business – apps that are never down, always fast, and scale anywhere. ScaleArc’s database load balancing software helps organizations of all sizes eliminate application downtime from database outages or maintenance, improve application performance, and scale database capacity – all without writing a single line of code.

ScaleArc augments SQL Server, deploying transparently between applications or websites and SQL Server databases. The more sophisticated the SQL Server deployment, the more value you can unlock from the ScaleArc software. Our software works with AlwaysOn to make database failovers transparent to the application. You can also mark servers offline and ScaleArc software will route around them, enabling zero downtime patching. Our connection management and caching improves application performance, and we simplify cloud adoption by managing query load to distributed database servers.

ScaleArc can help simplify or accelerate several key IT initiatives:

SQL Modernization

Active/active data centers

Improved SLAs

Azure adoption

