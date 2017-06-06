Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report
VMware is pleased to announce the availability of a new vRealize Suite ROI calculator. Download your free report today.
Many VMware customers like you are also modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds to address their digital transformation agenda. VMware&#rsquo;s vRealize Suite, the market&#rsquo;s leading enterprise-ready Cloud Management Platform, can help you reach your IT goals. But how can you justify a Cloud Management Platform investment?
vRealize Suite ROI CalculatorThe vRealize Suite ROI calculator can help you learn more about the key cost and benefit drivers that help to make the business case for a Cloud Management Platform. Just select the type of use case you are trying to address and adjust a few default numbers about your virtual environment. And voila! The calculator will immediately give you an estimate in terms of the potential ROI, payback period, and net benefits. You can even download a free report that you can share with your colleagues. Click here to get your free vRealize ROI report today.
Cloud Management Challenges
Read the entire article here, Download Free vRealize ROI Report
via the fine folks at VMware!
