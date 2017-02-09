Download FREE Citrix Reboot Scheduler from Wedel IT

Wedel IT – Citrix Reboot Scheduler is a new tool from Wedel IT that leverages the new BrokerRebootv2 cmd-let available as of Citrix XenDesktop / XenApp 7.12

This cmd-let makes it possible to create multiple reboot schedules within a delivery group bases on TAGs that are specified in Citrix Studio.

Unfortunately, this is not available in the GUI of Studio, so we decided to create a tool that will help you with that.

The tool needs to be executed on a Delivery Controller with version 7.12 or later

Features

Show Configured Reboot Schedules

Create Daily Reboot Schedules based on TAG (must be specified in Citrix Studio)

Create Weekly Reboot Schedules based on TAG (must be specified in Citrix Studio)

Delete Reboot Schedules

Prerequisites

Delivery Groups needs to be defined in Citrix Studio

TAGs needs to be defined in Citrix Studio

XenApp / XenDesktop 7.12 or later

Should be executed on a Deliver Controller versjon 7.12 or later

Download ‘Wedel IT – Citrix Reboot Scheduler’ Here