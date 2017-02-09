Download FREE Citrix Reboot Scheduler from Wedel IT
Wedel IT – Citrix Reboot Scheduler is a new tool from Wedel IT that leverages the new BrokerRebootv2 cmd-let available as of Citrix XenDesktop / XenApp 7.12
This cmd-let makes it possible to create multiple reboot schedules within a delivery group bases on TAGs that are specified in Citrix Studio.
Unfortunately, this is not available in the GUI of Studio, so we decided to create a tool that will help you with that.
The tool needs to be executed on a Delivery Controller with version 7.12 or later
Features
- Show Configured Reboot Schedules
- Create Daily Reboot Schedules based on TAG (must be specified in Citrix Studio)
- Create Weekly Reboot Schedules based on TAG (must be specified in Citrix Studio)
- Delete Reboot Schedules
Prerequisites
- Delivery Groups needs to be defined in Citrix Studio
- TAGs needs to be defined in Citrix Studio
- XenApp / XenDesktop 7.12 or later
- Should be executed on a Deliver Controller versjon 7.12 or later
