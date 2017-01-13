Download AppEnsure Free Application Response Time And Throughput In Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop
Download AppEnsure: Application Response Time And Throughput In Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop. AppEnsure is a Citrix Startup Accelerator company!
AppEnsure provides APM for IT Operations to proactively manage end-user experience. AppEnsure uniquely correlates the real end-user response time experience with the application-delivery infrastructure performance, providing contextual, actionable intelligence to reduce resolution time by 95% of application outages and slowdowns.
The AppEnsure product:
- Provides end-user centric experience expressed in response times for every application the user access in real-time
- Auto Discovers, names and maps every application
- Auto maps entire service delivery topology end-to-end
- Measures response time of every user of every application hop-by-hop end-to-end
- Baselines response time thresholds
- Performs multi level diagnostics and triggers alarms for abnormal behavior or deviations of response times
- Provides unprecedented visibility for Citrix delivered applications or virtual desktops
- Delivers root cause analysis with event correlation
- Supports any type of application – packaged (vendor provided OTS), custom developed or composite, in every location (physical, virtual, public cloud, and hybrid
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper
The first time that a user interacts with the Citrix infrastructure is during logon. This also happens to be one of the most complex stages of a Citrix session. Citrix logon has several phases, involving Citrix apps, Microsoft operating systems, infrastructure components and third-party applications. Slow logons can affect the user experience and reduce user […]
Share this:
steadyPRINT Quick Installation Guide – Printer Management for Virtual Desktop Environments
VMware: Modernizing your Virtualization Platform – Free Trend Brief
Simple and Granular Data Protection for Microsoft SQL Server White Paper
What’s New in vSphere 6.5 White Paper