Download AppEnsure Free Application Response Time And Throughput In Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

AppEnsure provides APM for IT Operations to proactively manage end-user experience. AppEnsure uniquely correlates the real end-user response time experience with the application-delivery infrastructure performance, providing contextual, actionable intelligence to reduce resolution time by 95% of application outages and slowdowns. For Citrix deployments AppEnsure provides actionable performance insights with unprecedented end-to-end visibility for: Published Applications, Shared Desktops and Hosted Desktops.