Download AppEnsure Free Application Response Time And Throughput In Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

Download AppEnsure: Application Response Time And Throughput In Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop
Download AppEnsure: Application Response Time And Throughput In Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop.  AppEnsure is a Citrix Startup Accelerator company!

AppEnsure provides APM for IT Operations to proactively manage end-user experience. AppEnsure uniquely correlates the real end-user response time experience with the application-delivery infrastructure performance, providing contextual, actionable intelligence to reduce resolution time by 95% of application outages and slowdowns.

The AppEnsure product:

  • Provides end-user centric experience expressed in response times for every application the user access in real-time
  • Auto Discovers, names and maps every application
  • Auto maps entire service delivery topology end-to-end
  • Measures response time of every user of every application hop-by-hop end-to-end
  • Baselines response time thresholds
  • Performs multi level diagnostics and triggers alarms for abnormal behavior or deviations of response times
  • Provides unprecedented visibility for Citrix delivered applications or virtual desktops
  • Delivers root cause analysis with event correlation
  • Supports any type of application – packaged (vendor provided OTS), custom developed or composite, in every location (physical, virtual, public cloud, and hybrid

AppEnsure
AppEnsure AppEnsure provides APM for IT Operations to proactively manage end-user experience. AppEnsure uniquely correlates the real end-user response time experience with the application-delivery infrastructure performance, providing contextual, actionable intelligence to reduce resolution time by 95% of application outages and slowdowns. For Citrix deployments AppEnsure provides actionable performance insights with unprecedented end-to-end visibility for: Published Applications, Shared Desktops and Hosted Desktops.
