Listen to “Douglas Brown Shares His Journey from 7 year old to a Global Technology Evangelist – Episode 270” on Spreaker.

In episode 270, Douglas Brown shares with us his journey from age 7 to today and why he joined IGEL as their Global Technology Evangelist. In life you have many dots and Douglas talks about how his dots have connected to define his firm belief in secure end-point management. We think you will find this story to be interesting, funny and informative… A wonderful listen…

Read the official IGEL press release about Douglas’ joining at: http://www.dabcc.com/igel-appoints-douglas-brown-as-global-technology-evangelist/

Learn more about IGEL Technologies at: http://www.igel.com/

About Douglas A. Brown

Douglas Brown is currently the Global Technology Evangelist at IGEL Technology and CTO, President & Founder of DABCC, Inc., the first and most visited website dedicated to all elements of virtualization. Prior to founding DABCC, Brown served as a Senior Systems Engineer with Citrix Systems, Inc. where he developed the leading Citrix deployment system, “Methodology-in-a-Box,” which has garnered more than a million downloads. During his tenure at Citrix, he was named “Systems Engineer of the Year” in 2002, and as Founder of DABCC has earned many accolades for his contributions to the IT community including Microsoft’s “Most Valuable Professional” award from 2005 to 2016, as well as Citrix Technology Professional (CTP) and VMware vEXPERT awards. Brown is often a presenter at industry events including Citrix Synergy and VMworld and has been writing about end-user computing technologies for more than a two decades.

Mr. Brown is also host of the #1 rated virtualization and cloud podcast show, DABCC Radio and DABCC TV.

Follow Douglas on Twitter at http://twitter.com/douglasabrown

Connect on LinkedIn here, https://www.linkedin.com/in/dabcc

Download the above podcast to your Apple device or any tablet / phone using the DABCC Radio RSS feed!