Double Dog Dare Workspot Cloud Challenge – Video
via the fine folks at Workspot.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
ScaleArc offer’s a free, easy, fully featured and supported 30-day trial of the ScaleArc software (formerly iDB). ScaleArc is incredibly easy to implement, with most customers able to get their first cluster up and running in less than 15 minutes from install. Available as an easy to use VM Image, an Amazon AMI, or an […]
Take a technical deep dive and get best practices for optimizing user experience and density, with a closer look at hardware sizing, hardware configuration, the HDX display protocol and various image optimization tasks. The session offers real-world, tested and proven best practices for your XenApp and XenDesktop environment, with Citrix Technology Professionals covering HDX graphics […]
White Papers
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
Moving mission-critical workloads to the cloud delivers a range of compelling business benefits, including increased agility, pay-as-you-go cost structures, and the ability to leverage the provider’s system administration experts to keep your systems up, running, and patched. But migrating to the cloud is not without its challenges. Focus on solving these known challenges to make […]
Share this:
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published
VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper
NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications