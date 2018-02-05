Don’t let your user-experience be a “Spectre” of itself after “Meltdown”

Bust your ghosts not your user experience

The names Spectre and Meltdown invoke feelings of dread in even the most seasoned IT engineer. To those uninitiated, let me get you up-to-speed quickly. Spectre is a vulnerability that takes advantage of “Intel Privilege Escalation and Speculative Execution”, and exposes user memory of an application to another malicious application. This can expose data such as passwords. Meltdown is a vulnerability that takes advantage of “Branch prediction and Speculative Execution”, and exposes kernel memory. A compromised server or client OS running virtualized could gain access to kernel memory of the host exposing all guest data. Both vulnerabilities take advantage of a 20-year-old method of increasing processor performance.

As a result, code will need to be updated to address these vulnerabilities at OS and OEM-manufacturer levels, at the expense of system performance. On their part, Microsoft reluctantly admits that performance will suffer. “Windows Server on any silicon, especially in any IO-intensive application, shows a more significant performance impact when you enable the mitigations to isolate untrusted code within a Windows Server instance,” wrote Terry Myerson, Executive Vice President for the Windows and Devices group.

According to Geek Wire, these two vulnerabilities can be “mitigated;” the word we’re apparently using to describe this new world in 2018, in which servers lose roughly 10 to 20% performance for several common workloads. This affects not only workloads executed against local, on-site resources but also those utilizing services, such as AWS, Google Public Cloud or Azure.

via the fine folks at LoginVSI