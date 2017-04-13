Don’t let small changes in your datacenter have big consequences

I can’t think of a better analogy for the fragility of harmony in the datacenter than the butterfly effect. The butterfly effect argues that even small changes can have large consequences. And no one understands the butterfly effect better than a datacenter administrator. One of the main concerns admins have is how any changes in their current environment might disrupt existing applications. Even a small change can cause big problems.

In a recent article from Bharath Vasudevan, he discusses how automation can help eliminate the butterfly effect in datacenters.

As Vasudevan explains, in today’s dynamic datacenter environment, being able to see how infrastructure is performing is essential. This visibility allows you to mitigate the possibility of unforeseen consequences to any changes. “When selecting a tool that will help give you this kind of visibility,” says Vasudevan, “you should keep in mind five key needs.”

