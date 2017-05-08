Don’t be misled… HPE and Nutanix are not partners
It came as no surprise when I read the news: Nutanix wants to run its software on HPE ProLiant. It was only a matter of time. Customers love HPE ProLiant—the DL380 is the best-selling server in the industry[1]. Now, Nutanix wants a piece of the pie… but then again, what software vendor wouldn’t?
Here’s what we believe: if you’re considering running hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) on an HPE server, you should consider the HPE HCI offerings. Over the last 18 months, HPE has invested nearly a billion dollars to bring the best solution to the market. HPE is combining industry-leading data services with the industry’s best-selling compute platform, and we are continuing to invest in the future.
What’s important is that as a customer, you have all the information you need to make an informed decision about purchasing an HCI solution. In that spirit, I’d like to give you a few things to think about when making the important decision regarding which solution to standardize on:
