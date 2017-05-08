Home Don’t be misled… HPE and Nutanix are not partners

Don’t be misled… HPE and Nutanix are not partners

Don’t be misled… HPE and Nutanix are not partners
It came as no surprise when I read the news: Nutanix wants to run its software on HPE ProLiant. It was only a matter of time. Customers love HPE ProLiant—the DL380 is the best-selling server in the industry[1]. Now, Nutanix wants a piece of the pie… but then again, what software vendor wouldn’t?

Here’s what we believe: if you’re considering running hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) on an HPE server, you should consider the HPE HCI offerings. Over the last 18 months, HPE has invested nearly a billion dollars to bring the best solution to the market. HPE is combining industry-leading data services with the industry’s best-selling compute platform, and we are continuing to invest in the future.

What’s important is that as a customer, you have all the information you need to make an informed decision about purchasing an HCI solution. In that spirit, I’d like to give you a few things to think about when making the important decision regarding which solution to standardize on:

