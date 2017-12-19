Does Deploying Citrix in the Cloud Make Performance Monitoring Easier? – White Paper

IT Monitoring and Performance Management

The technology of cloud computing has caught up with virtual desktop infrastructures. Tapping into the agility and flexibility of cloud-hosted infrastructures, Citrix Cloud enables organizations to simplify digital workspace delivery. With many of the critical components of the Citrix delivery infrastructure hosted in the cloud and managed by Citrix, organizations can speed up deployment, lower hardware footprint, increase ROI, simplify IT operations. Despite the many benefits of Citrix Cloud, the performance management challenges still persist, just as they do in traditional on-premises Citrix deployments.

Read this eG Innovations white paper, and understand:

The two popular Citrix Cloud deployment options

Performance monitoring challenges in Citrix Cloud infrastructures

Stakeholders involved and their respective domains of responsibility

The various monitoring tools and options available

Best practices to set up performance monitoring

