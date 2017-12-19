White Papers
Does Deploying Citrix in the Cloud Make Performance Monitoring Easier? – White Paper

Does Deploying Citrix in the Cloud Make Performance Monitoring Easier? – White Paper
IT Monitoring and Performance Management

The technology of cloud computing has caught up with virtual desktop infrastructures. Tapping into the agility and flexibility of cloud-hosted infrastructures, Citrix Cloud enables organizations to simplify digital workspace delivery. With many of the critical components of the Citrix delivery infrastructure hosted in the cloud and managed by Citrix, organizations can speed up deployment, lower hardware footprint, increase ROI, simplify IT operations. Despite the many benefits of Citrix Cloud, the performance management challenges still persist, just as they do in traditional on-premises Citrix deployments.

Read this eG Innovations white paper, and understand:

  • The two popular Citrix Cloud deployment options
  • Performance monitoring challenges in Citrix Cloud infrastructures
  • Stakeholders involved and their respective domains of responsibility
  • The various monitoring tools and options available
  • Best practices to set up performance monitoring

Download and read the ‘Does Deploying Citrix in the Cloud Make Performance Monitoring Easier?’ White Paper

News
eG Innovations
eG Innovations

eG Innovations provides intelligent performance monitoring & management solutions that dramatically accelerate the discovery, diagnosis and resolution of service performance issues in virtual, cloud, and physical service infrastructures. Only eG Innovations offers 360-degree service visibility with automated, virtualization-aware performance correlation across every layer and every tier – from desktops to applications and from network to storage. This unique approach delivers deep, actionable insights into the true causes of cross-domain service performance issues and enables administrators to pre-emptively detect, diagnose and fix root-cause issues – before end users notice.

