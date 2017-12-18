Does Deploying Citrix in the Cloud Make Performance Monitoring Easier, eG Innovations White Paper!

With the increasing popularity of cloud computing, more and more organizations have started moving their on-premises workloads to the cloud. Virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) has been traditionally considered as an on-premises technology; but that is changing with the introduction of Citrix Cloud.

Citrix Cloud provides enterprises with a hybrid cloud approach for deploying their virtualized application and desktop infrastructure. In the Citrix Cloud setup, some parts of the Citrix infrastructure (Delivery Controller, StoreFront, NetScaler, etc.) are hosted and managed by Citrix, and other components (XenApp server, XenDesktop VMs) continue to be deployed and managed by the enterprise IT team – either on-premises or on a public or private cloud. A Citrix Cloud Connector (installed in the on-premises datacenter) enables secure and seamless connectivity with the Citrix-hosted cloud infrastructure.

A typical Citrix Cloud deployment

In addition to this mode of cloud offering, Microsoft, jointly with Citrix, offers XenApp Essentials and XenDesktop Essentials – where XenApp Servers and XenDesktop VMs happen are deployed in Azure cloud.

Citrix Cloud certainly is beneficial to organizations by speeding up deployment, lowering hardware footprint, increasing ROI, and simplifying IT operations. Despite the many benefits it offers, the same performance challenges in managing on-premises VDI environment continue to prevail in cloud deployment. So, with distributed infrastructures, different platforms, and multiple domains of control, how can enterprises set up performance monitoring for Citrix Cloud? How can they ensure a great user experience for their Citrix Cloud services?

Via the fine folks at eG Innovations.