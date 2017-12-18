Home Applications Does Deploying Citrix in the Cloud Make Performance Monitoring Easier, eG Innovations White Paper!

Does Deploying Citrix in the Cloud Make Performance Monitoring Easier, eG Innovations White Paper!

0
Does Deploying Citrix in the Cloud Make Performance Monitoring Easier, eG Innovations White Paper!
0

With the increasing popularity of cloud computing, more and more organizations have started moving their on-premises workloads to the cloud. Virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) has been traditionally considered as an on-premises technology; but that is changing with the introduction of Citrix Cloud.

Citrix Cloud provides enterprises with a hybrid cloud approach for deploying their virtualized application and desktop infrastructure. In the Citrix Cloud setup, some parts of the Citrix infrastructure (Delivery Controller, StoreFront, NetScaler, etc.) are hosted and managed by Citrix, and other components (XenApp server, XenDesktop VMs) continue to be deployed and managed by the enterprise IT team – either on-premises or on a public or private cloud. A Citrix Cloud Connector (installed in the on-premises datacenter) enables secure and seamless connectivity with the Citrix-hosted cloud infrastructure.

A typical Citrix Cloud deployment

In addition to this mode of cloud offering, Microsoft, jointly with Citrix, offers XenApp Essentials and XenDesktop Essentials – where XenApp Servers and XenDesktop VMs happen are deployed in Azure cloud.

Citrix Cloud certainly is beneficial to organizations by speeding up deployment, lowering hardware footprint, increasing ROI, and simplifying IT operations. Despite the many benefits it offers, the same performance challenges in managing on-premises VDI environment continue to prevail in cloud deployment. So, with distributed infrastructures, different platforms, and multiple domains of control, how can enterprises set up performance monitoring for Citrix Cloud? How can they ensure a great user experience for their Citrix Cloud services?

Read the entire article here, White Paper: Does Deploying Citrix in the Cloud Make Performance Monitoring Easier?

Via the fine folks at eG Innovations.

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Cloud Computing
Data Center
Desktop
Monitoring
Networking
News
User Management
eG Innovations
eG Innovations

eG Innovations provides intelligent performance monitoring & management solutions that dramatically accelerate the discovery, diagnosis and resolution of service performance issues in virtual, cloud, and physical service infrastructures. Only eG Innovations offers 360-degree service visibility with automated, virtualization-aware performance correlation across every layer and every tier – from desktops to applications and from network to storage. This unique approach delivers deep, actionable insights into the true causes of cross-domain service performance issues and enables administrators to pre-emptively detect, diagnose and fix root-cause issues – before end users notice.

Share your view, leave a comment below:

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    Nakivo Logo

    21 Reasons Why NAKIVO is Better than Legacy Backup – White Paper

    Legacy backup solutions are software dinosaurs that have been developed decades ago and still use agents to protect and recover VMs. If you are still using a legacy backup solution for VM backup, there are all chances that you face some of its downsides: High maintenance cost Too much time spent on administration Recovery taking […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Overcoming Performance Monitoring Tool Sprawl with a Single-Pane-of-Glass Solution – White Paper

    Lakeside Software Avatar

    Succeed with Workspace Analytics for IT – White Paper

    Veeam-Logo

    ‘All You Need to Know About Microsoft Windows Nano Server’ Veeam White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Citrix Administrator’s Guide to Citrix ICA/HDX’ White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Technical Guide to Migrating from Citrix 6.5 to 7.x and Replacing EdgeSight’ White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        Watch the following video detailing how to prevent cyber attacks.  This is a webinar on enterprise cyber security. This video is from the fine folks at ManageEngine

        read more
        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Citrix Ready On-Demand Webinar with Bitdefender

        1504212067_hqdefault.jpg

        Asset management made easy with ServiceDesk Plus – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1513331226_hqdefault.jpg

          AWS re:Invent 2017: How We Built a Mission-Critical, Serverless File Processing Pipe

          In this session, principal architect Mike Broadway describes how HomeAway built a high-throughput, scalable pipeline for manipulating, storing, and serving hundreds of image files every second with Lambda, Amazon S3, DynamoDB, and Amazon SNS. He also shares best practices and lessons learned as they scaled their mission-critical On Demand Image Service (ODIS) system into production. […]

          read more
          1513342800_hqdefault.jpg

          AWS re:Invent 2017 Video: Taking Serverless to the Edge

          1513279207_hqdefault.jpg

          AWS re:Invent 2017 Video: Introduction to Deep Learning

          1513517488_maxresdefault.jpg

          AWS Video: Scripps Network Interactive Uses VMware Cloud on AWS to Run Mission Critical Workloads

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Register Today for Disrupt End User Computing Forum 2018

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video