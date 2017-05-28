DockerCon Hands-on Labs now online

One of more popular activities at DockerCon is our Hands-on Labs, where you can learn to use the Docker tools you see announced on stage, or talked about in the breakout sessions. This year we had eight labs for people to work through, ranging from 20 minutes to an hour in length.

We’ve now moved these apps into the Docker Labs Repo so that everyone can use them. The Docker Labs Repo is where we put a bunch of learning content for people who want to learn Docker, from beginner to advanced security and networking labs.

Here are the new labs:

In this lab, you will learn how to configure a continuous integration (CI) pipeline for a web application using Docker Cloud’s automated build features.

In this lab, you will play around with the container orchestration features of Docker. You will deploy a simple application to a single host and learn how that works. Then, you will configure Docker Swarm Mode, and learn to deploy the same simple application across multiple hosts. You will then see how to scale the application and move the workload across different hosts easily.

