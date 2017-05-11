DockerCon Europe Registration and Call for Proposals are OPEN

DockerCon 2017 in Austin was amazing! We are still on a high from the energy and excitement that is created when 5,500 members of the Docker Community are in one place. Containers are everywhere, and the learning, inspiration and networking that those four days brings is unrivaled. We welcomed amazing speakers, made tons of meaningful connections and are already geared up to do it again for DockerCon Europe: October 16 – 19th in Copenhagen! Early Bird registration is now open, hurry up and get your ticket before they sell out.

In addition, today we opened the DockerCon Copenhagen Call for Papers. We hope that you were inspired by the Moby Project and LinuxKit announcements and are looking forward to your submissions on the following:

Using Docker

Has Docker technology made you better at what you do? Is Docker an integral part of your company’s tech stack? Do you use Docker to do big things?

