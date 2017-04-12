Home Data Center DockerCon Agenda, Mobile App and DockerCon Slack

DockerCon Agenda, Mobile App and DockerCon Slack

DockerCon Agenda, Mobile App and DockerCon Slack
From Docker use cases at large corporations, to advanced technical talks and hands-­on lab tutorials, the DockerCon Agenda includes sessions adapted to every attendee profile, expertise level and domain of interest.

If you’re a registered attendee, login on the DockerCon portal using the information you set up during the registration process. You can use the keyword search bar or filter by topics, days, tracks, experience level or target audience.

Once logged in, you can “star” your interests and create your DockerCon schedule. Your saved interests and schedule will be available on the DockerCon mobile app you can download here.

Below are some useful tips and tricks for getting the most out of the DockerCon App.

Add More Sessions in the App

If you have not started already, we encourage you to review DockerCon sessions and build your agenda for next week. The process is very simple and will help you organize sessions and activities by the topics that you are interested in. Just click the “Schedule” widget and explore sessions by day or track. When you add to “My Agenda”, you’ll be able to it find later in “My Event”.

