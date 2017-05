Weren’t able to attend DockerCon 2017 or looking for a refresher? Check out the recording and slides from the DockerCon 2017 Online Meetup highlights recap of all the announcements and highlights from DockerCon by Patrick Chanezon and Betty Junod.

Watch the General Session Talks

Read the entire article here, DockerCon 2017 Online meetup Recap

via the fine folks at Docker.