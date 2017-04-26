DockerCon 2017 Day 2 Highlights

Following the general session highlights from DockerCon Day 1, we’re happy to share with you the video recording from general session day 2. All the slides will soon be published on our slideshare account and all the breakout session video recordings available on our DockerCon 2017 youtube playlist.

Here’s what we covered during the day 2 general session:

14:00 Docker Enterprise Edition at Visa

30:00 Securing the Software supply chain

65:00 Oracle applications now available on Docker Store

75:00 Modernize your Traditional Apps Program with Docker

