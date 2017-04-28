What an incredible DockerCon 2017 we had last week. Big thank you to all of the 150+ confirmed speakers, 100+ sponsors and over 5,500 attendees for contributing to the success of these amazing 3 days in Austin. You’ll find below the videos and slides from general session day 1.All the slides will soon be published on our slideshare account and all the breakout session video recordings available on our DockerCon 2017 youtube playlist.

Here’s what we covered during the day 1 general session:

17:00 Developer Workflow improvements and demo

37:00 Secure Orchestration and demo

59:00 Introducing LinuxKit: a toolkit for building secure, lean and portable linux subsystems

1:15 Introducing the Moby Project: a new open source project to advance the software containerization movement

Read the entire article here, DockerCon 2017 Day 1 Highlights

