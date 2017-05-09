Home DockerCon 2017: all the session videos are now live!

DockerCon 2017: all the session videos are now live!

0
DockerCon 2017: all the session videos are now live!
0

We’re happy to announce that all the breakout session video recordings from DockerCon 2017 are now available online! Special shoutout to all the amazing speakers for making their sessions informative and insightful. All the videos are published on the Docker Youtube channel and the presentation slides available from the Docker Slideshare account.

Here are the links to the playlists of each track:

Use Case Track

Use case talks are about practical applications of Docker and are heavy on technical detail and implementation advice. Topics covered during this track were related to high availability and parallel usage in the gaming industry, Cloud scale for e-commerce giants, Security compliance and system, protocols legacy in financial and health care institutions.

Read the entire article here, DockerCon 2017: all the session videos are now live!

via the fine folks at Docker.

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
Docker
Docker Docker is an open-source project to easily create lightweight, portable, self-sufficient containers from any application. The same container that a developer builds and tests on a laptop can run at scale, in production, on VMs, bare metal, OpenStack clusters, public clouds and more.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

    Moving mission-critical workloads to the cloud delivers a range of compelling business benefits, including increased agility, pay-as-you-go cost structures, and the ability to leverage the provider’s system administration experts to keep your systems up, running, and patched. But migrating to the cloud is not without its challenges. Focus on solving these known challenges to make […]

    read more
    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    Downloads

      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      ScaleArc offer’s a free, easy, fully featured and supported 30-day trial of the ScaleArc software (formerly iDB). ScaleArc is incredibly easy to implement, with most customers able to get their first cluster up and running in less than 15 minutes from install. Available as an easy to use VM Image, an Amazon AMI, or an […]

      read more
      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        631249262_1280x720.jpg

        Atlantis TechJam Video: How to deliver the best virtual workspace using your existing hardware

        Hugo Phan and Ruben Spruijt discuss how to use software to solve the core problems faced in desktop virtualization and be able to use the hardware you already have. You can try this out for yourself today.

        read more
        1492717872_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix Mobility Master Class Video: What’s new with Citrix XenMobile Service and Microsoft

        1492682866_maxresdefault.jpg

        SQL Server Security Management Made Simple – On-Demand Webinar

        1492442857_maxresdefault.jpg

        Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Monitoring with eG Enterprise – On-Demand Webinar

        1490622250_maxresdefault.jpg

        6 IT help desk lessons from the casinos of Vegas – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1494276312_maxresdefault.jpg

          At Citrix Video

          Together, as partners and problem solvers we’re innovating, learning, and improving to create a world where every person, every team, can make the extraordinary possible. Together we are doing great things. This video is from the fine folks at Citrix

          read more
          1493712237_maxresdefault.jpg

          XenTegra Nutanix Workshop Video

          1493680961_maxresdefault.jpg

          ScaleArc Overview: Enabling Consumer-Grade Apps

          1494044926_maxresdefault.jpg

          A Video Demonstration of Workspot DaaS 2.0

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video