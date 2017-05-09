DockerCon 2017: all the session videos are now live!
We’re happy to announce that all the breakout session video recordings from DockerCon 2017 are now available online! Special shoutout to all the amazing speakers for making their sessions informative and insightful. All the videos are published on the Docker Youtube channel and the presentation slides available from the Docker Slideshare account.
Here are the links to the playlists of each track:
Use Case Track
Use case talks are about practical applications of Docker and are heavy on technical detail and implementation advice. Topics covered during this track were related to high availability and parallel usage in the gaming industry, Cloud scale for e-commerce giants, Security compliance and system, protocols legacy in financial and health care institutions.
Read the entire article here, DockerCon 2017: all the session videos are now live!
via the fine folks at Docker.
