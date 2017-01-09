Docker Storage and Infinit FAQ
Last December, Docker acquired a company called Infinit. Using their technology, we will provide secure distributed storage out of the box, making it much easier to deploy stateful services and legacy enterprise applications on Docker.
During the last Docker Online Meetup, Julien Quintard, member of Docker’s technical staff and former CEO at Infinit, went through the design principles behind their product and demonstrated how the platform can be used to deploy a storage infrastructure through Docker containers in a few command lines.
Providing state to applications in Docker requires a backend storage component that is both scalable and resilient in order to cope with a variety of use cases and failure scenarios. The Infinit Storage Platform has been designed to provide Docker applications with a set of interfaces (block, file and object) allowing for different tradeoffs.
Check out the following slidedeck to learn more about the internals of their platform:
Read the entire article here, Docker Storage and Infinit FAQ
via the fine folks at Docker.

