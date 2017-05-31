Docker Security at PyCon: Threat Modeling & State Machines
The Docker Security Team was out in force at PyCon 2017 in Portland, OR, giving two talks focussed on helping the Python Community to achieve better security. First up was David Lawrence and Ying Li with their “Introduction to Threat Modelling talk”.
Threat Modelling is a structured process that aids an engineer in uncovering security vulnerabilities in an application design or implemented software. The great majority of software grows organically, gaining new features as some critical mass of users requests them. These features are often implemented without full consideration of how they may impact every facet of the system they are augmenting.
Read the entire article here, Docker Security at PyCon: Threat Modeling & State Machines
via the fine folks at Docker.
