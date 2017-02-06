Home Cloud Computing Docker Q&A: 15 Questions AWS Users Ask About DDC For AWS

Docker Q&A: 15 Questions AWS Users Ask About DDC For AWS

0
Docker Q&A: 15 Questions AWS Users Ask About DDC For AWS
0

Docker is deployed across all major cloud service providers, including AWS. So when we announced Docker Datacenter for AWS (which makes it even easier to deploy DDC on AWS) and showed live demos of the solution at AWS re:Invent 2016 it was no surprise that we received a ton of interest about the solution. Docker Datacenter for AWS, as you can guess from its name, is now the easiest way to install and stand up the Docker Datacenter (DDC)  stack on an AWS EC2 cluster. If you are an AWS user and you are looking for an enterprise container management platform, then this blog will help answer questions you have about using DDC on AWS.

In last week’s webinar,  Harish Jayakumar,  Solutions Engineer at Docker, provided a solution overview and demo to showcase how the tool works, and some of the cool features within it. You can watch the recording of the webinar below:

We also hosted a live Q&A session at the end where we opened up the floor to the audience and did our best to get through as many questions as we could. Below, are fifteen of the questions that we received from the audience. We selected these because we believe they do a great job of representing the overall set of inquiries we received during the presentation. Big shout out to Harish for tag teaming the answers with me.

Read the entire article here, Q&A: 15 Questions AWS Users Ask About DDC For AWS

via the fine folks at Docker.

More Resources:

tags:
Categories:
Cloud Computing
Data Center
Management
Docker
Docker Docker is an open-source project to easily create lightweight, portable, self-sufficient containers from any application. The same container that a developer builds and tests on a laptop can run at scale, in production, on VMs, bare metal, OpenStack clusters, public clouds and more.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    LoginVSI Feature Image

    Login VSI’s “VDI Reference Architecture Monthly”

    Happy new year and welcome to the first Reference Architecture Monthly of 2017. Sorry it has taken me a while to get this one out. We’ve been having fun at the end of year festivities while also preparing some really cool stuff for Login PI and Login VSI. There were two reference architectures posted in […]

    read more
    Microsoft-on-DABCC Feature Image

    How to use Skype Meeting Broadcast

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp & XenDesktop – Solution Brief

    steadyPRINT Logo

    steadyPRINT Data Sheet – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper

    Downloads

      IGEL Logo

      Download Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) – Turn PC in to Securely Managed End-Point

      The Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) thin client software provides a highly effective alternative to traditional thin client hardware. Download Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) The software is installed as the operating system on PCs, notebooks and selected thin clients, and turns the hardware into a powerful software based and universally deployable thin client allowing […]

      read more
      AppEnsure Feature Image

      Download AppEnsure Free Application Response Time And Throughput In Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Devolutions Feature Image

      Download Wayk Now – Instant Remote Support and Remote Desktop – FREE!

      steadyPRINT Logo

      Download steadyPRINT – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!

      Tricerat Feature Image

      Download Tricerat Simplify Profiles

      On-Demand Webinars

        1486187536_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix NetScaler Master Class Video – February 2017

        Welcome to the Citrix NetScaler Master Class. Get details on latest features of NetScaler, tips and tricks for easy configuration, and interact with our NetScaler product experts. Learn more at http://www.citrix.com/netscaler. Agenda “101” – ADC redefined: Why NetScaler is the right ADC for the future “In the Spotlight” – NetScaler SD-WAN: The right way to […]

        read more
        615612843_1280x720.jpg

        TechJam: Atlantis USX Provides Best Virtual Workspace Experience – On-Demand Webinar

        1485698556_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix Mobility Master Class Video: XenMobile Cloud, Security and Partner Updates

        614359926_1280x720.jpg

        Atlantis & AppSense: The Ultimate Workspace – On-Demand Webinar

        1485449837_maxresdefault.jpg

        User Activity Monitoring with SysKit for Windows Servers, Citrix, Remote Desktop Services, RD Gateways, etc – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1486187536_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix NetScaler Master Class Video – February 2017

          Welcome to the Citrix NetScaler Master Class. Get details on latest features of NetScaler, tips and tricks for easy configuration, and interact with our NetScaler product experts. Learn more at http://www.citrix.com/netscaler. Agenda “101” – ADC redefined: Why NetScaler is the right ADC for the future “In the Spotlight” – NetScaler SD-WAN: The right way to […]

          read more
          1486087941_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Video: AirWatch Connect Keynote: Boeing’s Sue Harris Chats with Sanjay Poonen

          1486089439_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware: Telefonica Goes Software-defined to reduce infrastructure costs and complexity

          1486238534_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix Cloud: How It Works – Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Close

          Share this video