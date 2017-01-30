Last week, we released Docker 1.13 to introduce several new enhancements in addition to building on and improving Docker swarm mode introduced in Docker 1.12. Docker 1.13 has many new features and fixes that we are excited about, so we asked core team member and release captain, Victor Vieux to introduce Docker 1.13 in an online meetup.

The meetup took place on Wednesday, Jan 25 and over 1000 people RSVPed to hear Victor’s presentation live. Victor gave an overview and demo of many of the new features:

Restructuration of CLI commands

Experimental build

CLI backward compatibility

Swarm default encryption at rest

Compose to Swarm

Data management commands

Brand new “init system”

Various orchestration enhancements

In case you missed it, you can watch the recording and access Victor’s slides below.

Read the entire article here, Docker Online Meetup recap: Introducing Docker 1.13

