Docker Online Meetup Recap: Introducing Docker 1.13
Last week, we released Docker 1.13 to introduce several new enhancements in addition to building on and improving Docker swarm mode introduced in Docker 1.12. Docker 1.13 has many new features and fixes that we are excited about, so we asked core team member and release captain, Victor Vieux to introduce Docker 1.13 in an online meetup.
The meetup took place on Wednesday, Jan 25 and over 1000 people RSVPed to hear Victor’s presentation live. Victor gave an overview and demo of many of the new features:
- Restructuration of CLI commands
- Experimental build
- CLI backward compatibility
- Swarm default encryption at rest
- Compose to Swarm
- Data management commands
- Brand new “init system”
- Various orchestration enhancements
In case you missed it, you can watch the recording and access Victor’s slides below.
