Docker on AWS – AWS re:Invent 2017 Video

In this session, Docker Technical Staff Member Patrick Chanezon will discuss how Finnish Rail, the national train system for Finland, is using Docker on Amazon Web Services to modernize their customer facing applications, from ticket sales to reservations. Patrick will also share the state of Docker development and adoption on AWS, including explaining the opportunities and implications of efforts such as Project Moby, Docker EE, and how developers can use and contribute to Docker projects.

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).