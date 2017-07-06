Home Docker: Multi-Stage Builds

Docker: Multi-Stage Builds

0
Docker: Multi-Stage Builds
0

This is part of a series of articles describing how the AtSea Shop application was built using enterprise development tools and Docker. In the previous post, I introduced the AtSea application and how I developed a REST application with the Eclipse IDE and Docker. Multi-stage builds, a Docker feature introduced in Docker 17.06 CE, let you orchestrate a complex build in a single Dockerfile. Before multi-stage build, Docker users would use a script to compile the applications on the host machine, then use Dockerfiles to build the images. The AtSea application is the perfect use case for a multi-stage build because:

  • it uses node.js to compile the ReactJs app into storefront
  • it uses Spring Boot and Maven to make a standalone jar file
  • it is deployed to a standalone JDK container
  • the storefront is then included in the jar

Let’s look at the Dockerfile.

The react-app is an extension of create-react-app. From within the react-app directory we run AtSea’s frontend in local development mode.

Read the entire article here, Multi-Stage Builds – Docker Blog

via the fine folks at Docker.

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
Docker
Docker Docker is an open-source project to easily create lightweight, portable, self-sufficient containers from any application. The same container that a developer builds and tests on a laptop can run at scale, in production, on VMs, bare metal, OpenStack clusters, public clouds and more.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘Choosing the Best Approach for Monitoring Citrix User Experience’ White Paper

    IT Monitoring and Performance Management White Paper A great user experience is key for the success of any Citrix/VDI initiative. To ensure user satisfaction and productivity, Citrix administrators should monitor the user experience proactively, detect times when users are likely to be seeing slowness, pinpoint the cause of such issues and initiate corrective actions to quickly […]

    read more
    CITRIX READY PAPERS

    ‘How to Protect Endpoints in a Healthcare Setting’ Citrix / IGEL White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware AirWatch Windows 10 Unified Endpoint Management Reviewer’s Guide

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Monitoring’ White Paper

    Workspot Feature Image

    Workspot vs. Citrix Cloud – Comparison Guide

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report

    Downloads

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Fast, free and incredibly useful. Coming in summer 2017. 14Synthetic logon simulation tool for monitoring, diagnosis, alerting and reporting of Citrix logon performance Quick SaaS deployment – be up and running in minutes Web-based monitoring console Supports logon through StoreFront or NetScaler Gateway Best-suited for Citrix XenApp 6.5, 7.x and XenDesktop 7.x Free forever, no […]

      read more
      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        1499332120_maxresdefault.jpg

        Sparrow Health System Virtual Clinical Desktop Optimization – On-Demand Webinar

        An in-depth interview with two leading IT practitioners at Sparrow Health on how they are using IGEL to optimize their Epic on Citrix environment and prepare for Windows 10, while keeping everyone safe! Productivity in a clinical environment is all about doing more with less, and helping clinical staff get to their applications faster and […]

        read more
        1498635526_maxresdefault.jpg

        Simplifying service request fulfillment process | Free ITIL webinar

        Citrix-Ready–eG

        Best Practices for Delivering a Great Citrix User Experience On Premise, Mobile & Cloud – On-Demand Webinar

        1498136080_maxresdefault.jpg

        Enterprise mobility management for the mobile-first world – On-Demand Webinar

        1497655750_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Provide File Services for Object Storage in the Cloud – On-Demand Webinar

        IGEL Technology Image

        IGEL TechChannel Video – Release Webinar Windows 10 IOT

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1499331803_maxresdefault.jpg

          Veeam and NetApp Alliance interview at VeeamON 2017

          Veeam’s Scott Lieberman and NetApp’s Jeff Leeds discuss how selling NetApp and Veeam together brings better solutions to customers and better business to our respective partners. Learn more: https://www.veeam.com/netapp-snapshot-snapvault-snapmirror-integration.html This video is from the fine folks at Veeam

          read more
          1499000929_maxresdefault.jpg

          How to Manage Web Data with Citrix UPM and Avanite WebCache Manager – Video

          1499332120_maxresdefault.jpg

          Sparrow Health System Virtual Clinical Desktop Optimization – On-Demand Webinar

          1498041298_maxresdefault.jpg

          Managing Security with AWS – #AWS Session Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video