Docker: Moby Summit June 2017 Recap

On June 19 2017, 90 members of the Moby community gathered at Docker headquarter in San Francisco for the second Moby Summit.  This was an opportunity for the community to discuss the progress and future of the Moby project, two months after it was announced.

We started the day with an introduction by Solomon Hykes, and a look at the website redesign: the Moby project website now has a blog, an event calendar, a list of projects, and a community page with links to various community resources. The website code is open source, issues and PRs to make it better are welcome.

Then each team gave an update on their progress: Linuxkit, containerd, InfraKit, SwarmKit and LibNetwork, as well as the three new Moby Special Interest Groups, Linuxkit Security, Security Scanning & Notary and Orchestration Security. All these talks have been recorded and you can find the videos and slides below.

In the afternoon, we split into 5 Birds Of Feathers (BOF) sessions: runc/containerd, LinuxKit, InfraKit, Security, and Security Scanning. You can find links to the BOF Notes at the end of this post.

Read the entire article here, Moby Summit June 2017 Recap

via the fine folks at Docker.

