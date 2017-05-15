Docker: Mentorship in the Docker Community: How you can get involved

Mentorship is an important part of the Docker Community. Over the past few global event series like the Docker Birthday #3 and Mentor week last year, advanced users attended their local event and helped attendees work through training materials. As interest in mentorship continues to grow, we’re excited to grow our programs and provide more opportunities for the community to get involved.

New this year at DockerCon, we organized a Mentor Summit for attendees to learn the ins and outs of being an awesome mentor both in industry and in the Docker Community. Check out the talks below and learn how you can get involved.

Anna Osswoski – How to Mentor and be a Great One

Read the entire article here, Mentorship in the Docker Community: How you can get involved

via the fine folks at Docker.