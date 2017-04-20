Home Docker: Introducing the Modernize Traditional Apps Program

Docker: Introducing the Modernize Traditional Apps Program

Docker: Introducing the Modernize Traditional Apps Program
Today at DockerCon, we announced the Modernize Traditional Applications (MTA) Program to help enterprises make their existing legacy apps more secure, more efficient and portable to hybrid cloud infrastructure.  Collaboratively developed and brought to market with partners Avanade, Cisco, HPE, and Microsoft, the MTA Program consists of consulting services, Docker Enterprise Edition, and hybrid cloud infrastructure from partners to modernize existing .NET Windows or Java Linux applications in five days or less.  Designed for IT operations teams, the MTA Program modernizes existing legacy applications without modifying source code or re-architecting the application.

The First Step In The Microservices Journey

In working with hundreds of our enterprise IT customers the last couple years, when we sit down with them one of the first questions they inevitably ask is, “What is the first step we should take toward microservices?”

Read the entire article here, Introducing the Modernize Traditional Apps Program

via the fine folks at Docker.

Docker
