Docker: InfraKit Under the Hood – High Availability

Back in October, Docker released Infrakit, an open source toolkit for creating and managing declarative, self-healing infrastructure. This is the first in a two part series that dives more deeply into the internals of InfraKit.

Introduction

At Docker, our mission to build tools of mass innovation constantly challenges to look at ways to improve the way developers and operators work. Docker Engine with integrated orchestration via Swarm mode have greatly simplified and improved efficiency in application deployment and management of microservices. Going a level deeper, we asked ourselves if we could improve the lives of operators by making tools to simplify and automate orchestration of infrastructure resources. This led us to open source InfraKit, as set of building blocks for creating self-healing and self-managing systems.

There are articles and tutorials (such as this, and this) to help you get acquainted with InfraKit. InfraKit is made up of a set of components which actively manage infrastructure resources based on a declarative specification. These active agents continuously monitor and reconcile differences between your specification and actual infrastructure state. So far, we have implemented the functionality of scaling groups to support the creation of a compute cluster or application cluster that can self-heal and dynamically scale in size. To make this functionality available for different infrastructure platforms (e.g. AWS or bare-metal) and extensible for different applications (e.g. Zookeeper or Docker orchestration), we support customization and adaptation through the instance and flavor plugins. The group controller exposes operations for scaling in and out and for rolling update and communicates with the plugins using JSON-RPC 2.0 over HTTP. While the project provides packages implemented in Go for building platform-specific plugins (like this one for AWS), it is possible to use other language and tooling to create interesting and compatible plugins.

