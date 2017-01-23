Docker for Windows Server and Image2Docker
In December we had a live webinar focused on Windows Server Docker containers. We covered a lot of ground and we had some great feedback – thanks to all the folks who joined us. This is a brief recap of the session, which also gives answers to the questions we didn’t get round to.
The recording clocks in at just under an hour. Here’s what we covered:
- 00:00 Introduction
- 02:00 Docker on Windows Server 2016
- 05:30 Windows Server 2016 technical details
- 10:30 Hyper-V and Windows Server Containers
- 13:00 Docker for Windows Demo – ASP.NET Core app with SQL Server
- 25:30 Additional Partnerships between Docker, Inc. and Microsoft
- 27:30 Introduction to Image2Docker
- 30:00 Demo – Extracting ASP.NET Apps from a VM using Image2Docker
- 52:00 Next steps and resources for learning Docker on Windows
Q&A
Can these [Windows] containers be hosted on a Linux host?
