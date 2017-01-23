Docker for Windows Server and Image2Docker

In December we had a live webinar focused on Windows Server Docker containers. We covered a lot of ground and we had some great feedback – thanks to all the folks who joined us. This is a brief recap of the session, which also gives answers to the questions we didn’t get round to.

You can view the webinar on YouTube:

The recording clocks in at just under an hour. Here’s what we covered:

00:00 Introduction

02:00 Docker on Windows Server 2016

05:30 Windows Server 2016 technical details

10:30 Hyper-V and Windows Server Containers

13:00 Docker for Windows Demo – ASP.NET Core app with SQL Server

25:30 Additional Partnerships between Docker, Inc. and Microsoft

27:30 Introduction to Image2Docker

30:00 Demo – Extracting ASP.NET Apps from a VM using Image2Docker

52:00 Next steps and resources for learning Docker on Windows

Q&A

Can these [Windows] containers be hosted on a Linux host?

