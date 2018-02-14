The headline feature in Docker for Windows Desktop 18.02 is the option for an automated Kubernetes cluster, enabling native support of your favorite Kubernetes tools with Linux containers on your Windows desktop. That’s a big deal. You can try it out by using the whale icon in the system tray to set Docker for Windows Desktop into Linux containers mode, and then enabling Kubernetes support via the Settings menu. If you use current Windows 10 Insider builds please be aware of a Windows platform issue that affects Linux containers in Docker for Windows Desktop.

But that’s not all. This post covers additional progress on experimental support for Microsoft’s Linux containers on Windows (LCOW). Docker for Windows 18.02 now supports Linux and Windows containers running side-by-side via LCOW, using a single Docker daemon.

More on the evolution of LCOW:

How to get it

Docker for Windows Desktop 18.02 is an Edge channel release. If your copy of Docker for Windows Desktop is set to the Edge or Nightly channel you will receive the update automatically. Users on the Stable channel will need to switch to Edge or Nightly via the Setting dialog to receive the update.

Note: LCOW requires Hyper-V isolation, and therefore Windows 10 must be running on bare metal or a virtualization platform that supports nested virtualization such as Hyper-V or Azure Dv3 and Ev3 instances. Your mileage may vary with other virtualization platforms.

Read the entire article here, Docker for Windows Desktop 18.02 with Windows 10 Fall Creators Update

Via the fine folks at Docker.