Docker for the SysAdmin On-Demand Webinar w/ Q&A

On June 27th I presented a webinar on “Docker for the SysAdmin”. The webinar was driven by a common scenario I’m seeing: A sysadmin is sitting at her desk minding her own business when a developer walks in and says “here’s the the new app, it’s in a Docker image. Please deploy it ASAP”. This session is designed to help provide some guidance on how sysadmins should think about managing Dockerized applications in production.

In any case, I was a bit long-winded (as usual), and didn’t have time to get to all the Q&A (and there was a lot).

So, as promised, here are all the questions from that session, along with my answers. If you need more info, hit me up on Twitter: @mikegcoleman

Read the entire Q&A here, Docker for the SysAdmin Webinar Q&A

via the fine folks at Docker.