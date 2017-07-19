On-Demand Webinars
Home Docker for the SysAdmin On-Demand Webinar w/ Q&A

Docker for the SysAdmin On-Demand Webinar w/ Q&A

0
  prev
0

On June 27th I presented a webinar on “Docker for the SysAdmin”.  The webinar was driven by a common scenario I’m seeing: A sysadmin is sitting at her desk minding her own business when a developer walks in and says “here’s the the new app, it’s in a Docker image. Please deploy it ASAP”. This session is designed to help provide some guidance on how sysadmins should think about managing Dockerized applications in production.

In any case, I was a bit long-winded (as usual), and didn’t have time to get to all the Q&A (and there was a lot).

So, as promised, here are all the questions from that session, along with my answers.  If you need more info, hit me up on Twitter: @mikegcoleman

Read the entire Q&A here, Docker for the SysAdmin Webinar Q&A

via the fine folks at Docker.

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
Docker
Docker Docker is an open-source project to easily create lightweight, portable, self-sufficient containers from any application. The same container that a developer builds and tests on a laptop can run at scale, in production, on VMs, bare metal, OpenStack clusters, public clouds and more.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘Managing Java Application Performance in a Citrix Environment’ White Paper

    IT Monitoring and Performance Management White Paper Learn about eG Enterprise’s unified monitoring capabilities as they apply to your infrastructure and particular challenges, whether application performance management, Citrix monitoring, Java monitoring or other business environments. eG Enterprise is a comprehensive suite of tools that provides total visibility and actionable answers to performance issues, beyond just metrics. […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘The Importance of Monitoring for ITSM and DevOps’ White Paper

    spectra-feature-image

    ‘Digital Data Storage Outlook 2017’ White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘Choosing the Best Approach for Monitoring Citrix User Experience’ White Paper

    CITRIX READY PAPERS

    ‘How to Protect Endpoints in a Healthcare Setting’ Citrix / IGEL White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware AirWatch Windows 10 Unified Endpoint Management Reviewer’s Guide

    Downloads

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Fast, free and incredibly useful. Coming in summer 2017. 14Synthetic logon simulation tool for monitoring, diagnosis, alerting and reporting of Citrix logon performance Quick SaaS deployment – be up and running in minutes Web-based monitoring console Supports logon through StoreFront or NetScaler Gateway Best-suited for Citrix XenApp 6.5, 7.x and XenDesktop 7.x Free forever, no […]

      read more
      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        docker-feature-image

        Docker for the SysAdmin On-Demand Webinar w/ Q&A

        On June 27th I presented a webinar on “Docker for the SysAdmin”.  The webinar was driven by a common scenario I’m seeing: A sysadmin is sitting at her desk minding her own business when a developer walks in and says “here’s the the new app, it’s in a Docker image. Please deploy it ASAP”. This […]

        read more
        1499497268_maxresdefault.jpg

        Secure you network from Petya & Skype using Desktop Central

        1499456710_maxresdefault.jpg

        Hands-on SPDocKit 7 On-Demand Webinar – SharePoint performance, Permissions audit and SharePoint Online

        1500364720_maxresdefault.jpg

        12 Architectural Requirements for Protecting Business Data in the Cloud – On-Demand Webinar

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Fueling MSP Growth with App-Centric Monitoring How Moving Up the Stack is Your Business Multiplier – On-Demand Webinar

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Delivering Java Applications? – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1499815510_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware vSAN Ready for New Intel Xeon Processor Scalable Family

          Lee Caswell of VMware discusses how vSAN is ready on Day 1 to take advantage of the latest x86 architecture from Intel, supporting the new Intel Xeon Processor Scalable Family to power next-generation hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI). This video is from the fine folks at VMware Storage.

          read more
          1499499911_maxresdefault.jpg

          Veeam and Cohesity Live at VeeamON 2017 Video

          1500108413_maxresdefault.jpg

          ePlus and Veeam ensure 24/7/365 Availability for customers’ operations Video

          1499965997_hqdefault.jpg

          AWS Video: Introduction to Target Tracking Scaling Policies for Auto Scaling – Dynamic Scaling on AWS

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video