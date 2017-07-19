Docker for the SysAdmin On-Demand Webinar w/ Q&A
On June 27th I presented a webinar on “Docker for the SysAdmin”. The webinar was driven by a common scenario I’m seeing: A sysadmin is sitting at her desk minding her own business when a developer walks in and says “here’s the the new app, it’s in a Docker image. Please deploy it ASAP”. This session is designed to help provide some guidance on how sysadmins should think about managing Dockerized applications in production.
In any case, I was a bit long-winded (as usual), and didn’t have time to get to all the Q&A (and there was a lot).
So, as promised, here are all the questions from that session, along with my answers. If you need more info, hit me up on Twitter: @mikegcoleman
Read the entire Q&A here, Docker for the SysAdmin Webinar Q&A
via the fine folks at Docker.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
‘Managing Java Application Performance in a Citrix Environment’ White Paper
IT Monitoring and Performance Management White Paper Learn about eG Enterprise’s unified monitoring capabilities as they apply to your infrastructure and particular challenges, whether application performance management, Citrix monitoring, Java monitoring or other business environments. eG Enterprise is a comprehensive suite of tools that provides total visibility and actionable answers to performance issues, beyond just metrics. […]
Share this:
‘The Importance of Monitoring for ITSM and DevOps’ White Paper
‘Digital Data Storage Outlook 2017’ White Paper
‘Choosing the Best Approach for Monitoring Citrix User Experience’ White Paper
‘How to Protect Endpoints in a Healthcare Setting’ Citrix / IGEL White Paper
VMware AirWatch Windows 10 Unified Endpoint Management Reviewer’s Guide