Docker for AWS and Azure: Secure By Default Container Platform

Docker for AWS and Docker for Azure are much more than a simple way to setup Docker in the cloud. In fact they provision by default an infrastructure with security in mind to give you a secure platform to build, ship and run Docker apps in the cloud. Available for free in Community Edition and as a subscription with support and integrated management in Enterprise Edition, Docker for AWS and Docker for Azure allow you to leverage pre-configured security features for your apps today – without having to be a cloud infrastructure expert.

You don’t have to take our word for it – in February 2017, we engaged NCC Group, an independent security firm, to conduct a security assessment of Docker for AWS and Docker for Azure. Included in this assessment is Docker for AWS and Docker for Azure Community Edition and Enterprise Edition Basic. This assessment took place from February 6-17. NCC Group was tasked with assessing whether these Docker Editions not only provisioned secure infrastructure with sensible defaults, but also leveraged and integrated the best security features of each cloud. We’d like to openly share their findings with you today.

NCC Group evaluated our security model and defaults, including:

