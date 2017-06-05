Home Docker for AWS and Azure: Secure By Default Container Platform

Docker for AWS and Azure: Secure By Default Container Platform

0
Docker for AWS and Azure: Secure By Default Container Platform
0

Docker for AWS and Docker for Azure are much more than a simple way to setup Docker in the cloud. In fact they provision by default an infrastructure with security in mind to give you a secure platform to build, ship and run Docker apps in the cloud. Available for free in Community Edition and as a subscription with support and integrated management in Enterprise Edition, Docker for AWS and Docker for Azure allow you to leverage pre-configured security features for your apps today – without having to be a cloud infrastructure expert.

You don’t have to take our word for it – in February 2017, we engaged NCC Group, an independent security firm, to conduct a security assessment of Docker for AWS and Docker for Azure. Included in this assessment is Docker for AWS and Docker for Azure Community Edition and Enterprise Edition Basic. This assessment took place from February 6-17. NCC Group was tasked with assessing whether these Docker Editions not only provisioned secure infrastructure with sensible defaults, but also leveraged and integrated the best security features of each cloud. We’d like to openly share their findings with you today.

NCC Group evaluated our security model and defaults, including:

Read the entire article here, Docker for AWS and Azure: Secure By Default Container Platform

via the fine folks at Docker.

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
Docker
Docker Docker is an open-source project to easily create lightweight, portable, self-sufficient containers from any application. The same container that a developer builds and tests on a laptop can run at scale, in production, on VMs, bare metal, OpenStack clusters, public clouds and more.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    Workspot Feature Image

    Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot

    EOL is looming; Will you be ready? In this Workspot sponsored e-book you are given your options on how to migrate away from Citrix XenApp and why. CITRIX XENAPP 6.5 ARCHITECTURE IS 20 YEARS OLD! XenApp 6.5 end of life (EOL) is set for June 30, 2018 XenApp 6.5 Independent Management Architecture (IMA) is nearing […]

    read more
    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    Downloads

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Fast, free and incredibly useful. Coming in summer 2017. Synthetic logon simulation tool for monitoring, diagnosis, alerting and reporting of Citrix logon performance Quick SaaS deployment – be up and running in minutes Web-based monitoring console Supports logon through StoreFront or NetScaler Gateway Best-suited for Citrix XenApp 6.5, 7.x and XenDesktop 7.x Free forever, no […]

      read more
      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        Acceleratio

        SharePoint Server Monitoring with SysKit – On-Demand Webinar

        This webinar was all about helping SharePoint admins with their daily tasks. SharePoint is a complex environment with many aspects that require constant monitoring, and we’re giving you the way to do it easy and efficient. In webinar demo, we discuss how to monitor specific SharePoint roles by tracking their performance counters, services, and SharePoint […]

        read more
        1495900178_maxresdefault.jpg

        No App Left Behind: Migrate Existing Applications to AWS without Re-engineering

        Commvault Feature Image

        Commvault: Practical Data Management Across Clouds – On-Demand Webinar

        1495900118_maxresdefault.jpg

        SharePoint Server Monitoring with SysKit – On-Demand Webinar

        629303890_295x166.jpg

        Workspot + Azure = Insanely Simple VDI and DaaS for Education – On-Demand Webinar

        1493712064_maxresdefault.jpg

        XenTegra and Citrix AppDNA 7.9 Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1496376968_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix Synergy Session SYN106 Video – Fantastic four: the do’s, don’ts and lessons learned of Citrix implementations

          Implementing Citrix application and desktop virtualization can come with questions and challenges. During this session, you will hear from four of our experienced Citrix Technology Professionals who will dive deep into the do’s, don’ts and lessons learned of these projects, including the business and technical details necessary for project success. They’ll discuss guidance on when […]

          read more
          1496298992_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Mobile Application Management

          1496298770_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Device-based Conditional Access

          1496298976_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Mobile Application Management without Enrollment

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video