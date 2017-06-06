Docker Enterprise Edition Now on G-Cloud 9 Framework

Docker Enterprise Edition (EE) has been accepted to G-Cloud 9, further exemplifying Docker’s commitment to delivering tools for application modernization and innovation across the UK public sector.

G-Cloud 9 is the UK government’s latest framework that is designed to simplify and accelerate adoption of cloud-based services within the public sector. The inclusion of Docker Enterprise Edition subscriptions, training and Professional Services Organization (PSO) within HM Government Crown Commercial Service’s (CCS) G-Cloud 9 Framework gives UK public sector organizations the opportunity to procure the de facto container solution through the online store known as the “Digital Marketplace” without needing to run a full tender, competition or lengthy procurement process.

Docker’s meteoric rise within enterprise-class business has been built on its ability to be agnostic, agile and secure – whether for hybrid cloud migration, modernizing the application stack or adopting a DevOps methodology.

Bringing application modernization to the public sector

