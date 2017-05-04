MetLife, the global provider of insurance, annuities, and employee benefit programs, will be celebrating it’s 150th birthday next year. Survival and success in their space depends on being agile and able to respond to changing market requirements. During the Day 2 General Session at DockerCon 2017, MetLife shared how they’re inspiring new innovation in their organization with Docker Enterprise Edition (EE).

Information Management is Core to MetLife

MetLife offers auto, home, dental, life, disability, vision, and health insurance to over 100 million customers across 50 countries. Their business relies on information – about policyholders, risk assessments, financial and market data, etc. Aaron Ades, AVP of Solutions Engineering at MetLife offers that they’ve been in the information management business for 150 years and have accumulated over 400 systems of record – some apps are over 30 years old.

The challenge for MetLife is that they still have a lot of legacy technology that they must work with. Aaron shared that there is still code running today that was first written in 1982, but they still need to deliver a modern experience on top of those legacy systems.

To hear more about how MetLife is staying ahead of their competition using Docker, watch Aaron’s presentation from the Day 2 general session.

Read the entire article here, Docker Enterprise Edition Lights a New Spark of Innovation within MetLife

