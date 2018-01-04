The past year has proven to be one of rapid customer growth and traction in the enterprise. The channel is a fundamental part of our achievements to date and we are grateful for all of the dedicated partners involved in taking container technology mainstream. We now have hundreds of the largest enterprises as customers and we look forward to driving even greater adoption in the coming year alongside our partners.

With 2017 coming to an end, here’s a quick look back at channel achievements from this past year:

Driving partner enablement and success: Our partners have built highly-successful and profitable business models around Docker Enterprise Edition and accelerated their customers’ digital transformation initiatives in doing so. The Docker Partner Program and our recently updated Partner Portal provide partners with the resources, training and the joint selling success stories needed to identify, fulfill and capitalize on strategic enterprise opportunities to build a Docker Practice.

Setting our partners up to demonstrate immediate ROI: The Modernize Traditional Applications (MTA) program represents a fast and easy way for partners to get customers up and running with Docker. The value for partners: MTA engagements are yielding 10X in Services and 7X in Hardware Drag for every subscription sold – while customers save upwards of 50% through operational efficiencies and infrastructure reduction with Docker Enterprise Edition. This presents a broad opportunity for channel partners to help guide their customers on the modernization journey – one that will continue to grow in 2018 and beyond.

Read the entire article here, Docker Enterprise Edition Fuels Channel Success in 2017

Via the fine folks at Docker.